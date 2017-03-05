Missing man's body found in Falls Dam area, Central Otago

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 18:56

Earlier this morning, the body of a man working in the Falls Dam area of Central Otago, approximately 50km north of Alexandra, was found by searchers.

He was 63-year-old Ross Andrew Gerken of Manapouri.

Mr Gerken was working as a ferret trapper in the area.

He set off yesterday morning, Saturday 4 March, 2017, and was due out of the Falls Dam area at about 3pm.

After failing to return, he was reported overdue last night.

Family, local farmers and Police commenced a land and air search for him in the early hours of this morning.

Sadly, his body was found by a ground-based team at approximately 6.10am this morning, Sunday 5 March, 2017.

Mr Gerken’s death has been referred to the Coroner and Worksafe have been advised.

Police would like to thank all the volunteers for their efforts.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.