Canterbury Police suspend search for diver off Motunau Beach

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 18:31

Canterbury Police have suspended the search for a diver this afternoon, who has been missing since 11am, Sunday 5 March, 2017.

A group of experienced divers went for a dive, approximately 7.5 nautical miles north of Motunau Beach, at 10:40am this morning.

The three divers were due to resurface at 11am but one of them did not return.

Nearby vessels assisted with a search for the man before Police were called and initiated a search at midday.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed an air search and the Coastguard coordinated a water search.

The diver has not been located.

The search has now been suspended until tomorrow, when the Police National Dive Squad will begin to search the area.

The man's immediate next of kin have been notified and are being provided with ongoing support at this distressing time.