Police seek witnesses to Tamatea, Napier incident

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 18:30

Hawkes Bay Police are appealing for information from the public regarding an incident that occurred in the driveway of Tamatea Motor Inn in York Avenue just before 2am, Sunday 5 March, 2017.

A 38-year-old Napier man and an associate were walking on the drive way when the victim fell to the ground and received serious head injuries.

A member of the public called for an ambulance a short time later.

The exact cause of the victim’s fall and injuries has not yet been established.

He remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital after being flown there this morning.

Police are investigating the matter and are ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have seen the victim or his associate to please come forward.

Police are particularly interested in a vehicle which may have stopped near the two individuals in the driveway just before 2am.

Any information can be reported to Detective Sergeant Daryl Moore at Hawkes Bay Police on 06 873 0531.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.