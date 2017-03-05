Avoid Desert Road or allow extra time - NZTA

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 16:31

The NZ Transport Agency says people should avoid travelling on State Highway 1/Desert Road or allow extra time for their journey

The road is closed between Rangipo and Waiouru after a serious crash.

Southbound road users can turn off at Rangipo and use State Highway 46, State Highway 47 to National Park. Then State Highway 4 and then State Highway 49.

Northbound road users can turn off at Waiouru and use State Highway 49, State Highway 4, State Highway 47 and State Highway 46.

The NZ Transport Agency says the detours will add more than 40 minutes to a journey.