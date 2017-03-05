Netball community prepares to pay tribute to former team-mate

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 14:57

On the very court where Tania Dalton so often shot the Sting team to victory, she will be fondly remembered tomorrow.

Members of the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and its predecessor the Sting will be among the netball community which gathers at ILT Stadium Southland from 1pm where Dalton’s memorial service will be live streamed from North Harbour.

Steel captain Wendy Frew, who played alongside during Dalton’s five years with the champion Sting, said the memorial service would be incredibly tough on former team-mates still trying to comprehend such a tragic loss. Dalton passed away on Wednesday, six days after suffering an internal carotid artery aneurysm.

"It seems so unfair to be saying farewell to one of our own but we’ve got to try and be strong and remember the good times we had. It will also be a nice chance to get together and remember T-Bag and all the laughs she gave us over the years. She was always the life of the party," she said.

"Being at court one for the memorial service is so significant and I think very fitting considering we won a lot of trophies with T-Bag on that court."

Frew said Dalton’s impact on the netball community in Southland was "huge".

"In the past week I couldn’t tell you how many people have stopped to talk about her and how she had touched their lives. She had a huge impact in our community and it shows the respect people had for her," she said.

"I was only 17 when we joined the Sting team together and she taught me a lot of life skills and truly was a friend for life. Our hearts go out to Duane and their children, Tayla, Charlie and Matthew - Tania was such a big part of our world but to them she was their whole world."

Netball South has worked in partnership with Netball New Zealand and ILT Stadium Southland to enable the Southland community to be part of the memorial service. The public are invited to attend at 1pm.