Z seeks to engage Kiwis on carbon and climate change

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 04:16

Z Energy will today launch a conversation with Kiwis around how Z, New Zealand and every Kiwi can make a contribution to addressing climate change and improving environmental sustainability.

From today for about six weeks people can head to www.wecandobetter to have their say on what the country’s largest provider of transport energy could do to make a difference to the local environment, the planet and combatting climate change.

Z Chief Executive, Mike Bennetts, said environmental sustainability is already a priority for Z but it knows what it is doing is not enough.

"Z believes climate change is the biggest challenge of our time, and we’re committed to moving from being part of the problem to the heart of the solution.

"We’re working on how we can best contribute to a more sustainable natural environment. We know this is important to most New Zealanders, so it makes sense to ask for help.

"We don’t think we’ve got all the answers and we think we can come up with better solutions working together with New Zealand than working alone," Mike said.

Mike said Z would use the public input to help develop new sustainability targets for Z, as well as to identify actions it could take to achieve those targets.

"We’ve already taken steps that show we are serious about the carbon problem, like investing $26 million in the country’s first commercial-scale biodiesel plant and rolling out more electric vehicle chargers, but we need to do more.

"Every Kiwi, now and in the future, should be able to live and work in a clean, healthy and sustainable natural environment. This is a growing challenge for all of us to address, not least Z given the fuels that we sell contribute to climate change.

"As a company and as a country we need to act fast and that’s why we opening up a dialogue and having a conversation with New Zealand this month.

To see what steps Z is already taking head to the sustainability section of its website.