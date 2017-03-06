SH4 closed near National Park due to crash

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and truck on State Highway 4, near National Park.
State Highway 4 is closed between State Highway 49 and State Highway 47 (National Park to Raetihi).
No information on the number of people involved or injuries is available at this stage.
