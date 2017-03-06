Fatal crash, Hurunui District

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending a fatal crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and Hurunui Bluff Road, Hurunui District.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash in which a car has hit a tree just before 7:30am this morning.
The Serious Crash Unit is now investigating and for that reason the road has been closed.
Diversions are being put in place, we thank motorists in advance for their patience if there are delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.