National Park crash - update

|
[ login or create an account ]
Two people have died following a crash between a car and truck on State Highway 4 near National Park this morning.
Those killed were the driver and passenger of the car.
State Highway 4 remains closed between State Highway 49 and State Highway 47.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.