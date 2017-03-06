Otago Polytechnic graduate living the public service dream!

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 09:16

Otago Polytechnic graduate, Jacob Ong, has been selected out of 460 applicants to participate in the new GovTech Talent Graduate Programme. The cross-agency pilot scheme aims to build the Government’s information, technology and digital talent pipeline.

Fifteen top graduates were chosen for the programme. Recruitment started last year, using an innovative digital campaign to reach tertiary students and recent graduates. They participated in several stages of selection, including an online game to identify key behavioural traits such as motivation, persistence and risk propensity.

Jacob, who has a Bachelor of Information Technology and a Diploma in Accounting- from Otago Polytechnic, can’t wait to get started.

"The best thing about this opportunity is the variety - we work in three different government agencies for eight months each. So, we get to experience how the different departments work, contribute our expertise and be part of digital transformation across the public sector."

The Department of Internal Affairs co-designed the GovTech Talent Graduate Programme with six other agencies - Inland Revenue, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary Industries, NZ Transport Agency and Statistics NZ.

Now replaced by New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5)