Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 09:46

Delays expected around State Highway 4 National Park

Road users can expect delays around State Highway 4 at Erua after a fatal crash closed the road.

State Highway 4 is closed between State Highway 47 and State Highway 49.

Northbound traffic can travel around Mt Tongariro by using State Highway 1. Southbound traffic can do the same.

The detour could add an extra hour to an hour and a half to a journey.