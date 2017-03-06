Giesen wins Easter Trophy with first Gewürztraminer vintage

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 10:05

A wine celebrating the Giesen brothers German heritage and love of aromatics has won the Trophy Champion Gewürztraminer at the 2017 Royal Easter Wine Show Wine Awards.

Giesen claimed the prestigious honours with The Brothers Gewürztraminer 2014, the first vintage the company has made with this style. It was also awarded gold medals for its The Fuder Clayvin Chardonnay 2014, Giesen The Fuder Matthews Lane Sauvignon Blanc 2014, Giesen Estate Riesling 2015, Giesen Single Vineyard Selection Waihopai Pinot Noir 2015.

The Brothers Gewürztraminer 2014 has won multiple medals and accolades from leading winewriters. It was also named Trophy Gewürztraminer at the NZ International Wine Show last year.

Chief winemaker Nikolai St George said Kiwis have a growing taste for aromatics, for which the New Zealand climate is well suited.

"Aromatics are something that New Zealand does really well. We have a high amount of UV light and wonderfully clear skies - these help to produce incredibly aromatic fruit forward styles such as Gewürztraminer."

The trophy winning Brothers Gewürztraminer 2014 is a blend of grapes from the lower Wairau and Rapaura’s Stump Creek vineyard.

St George said that each vintage, Giesen’s viticulture and winemaking teams identify striking parcels of fruit. Using ‘hands off’ winemaking, the wines are crafted to represent the best of vintage.

"The 2013/14 growing season started as one of the hottest on record with rapid, yet even growth, good flowering and fruit set.

"Then it changed! From late December through to the end of February it was cooler than average although the vineyards still achieved good berry development. March heralded another change, when it was warmer than the norm, providing development of flavour and concentration. Grapes were identified for ripeness and then harvested in parcels and kept separate for winemaking."

The Brothers Gewürztraminer 2014 is an ideal partner for fresh sashimi, pickled ginger, soya sauce and wasabi.

"It’s perfect for those sort of flavours because its palate is luscious and succulent and even a touch viscous. In the mouth it is richly layered, giving flavours of quince, lemon jelly and spicy ginger root, all supported by classic rose petal," St George said.