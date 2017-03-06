Paddon Rally Foundation supports 31 competitors

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 10:11

Thirty-one rally drivers and co-drivers from across the country have received support from the Paddon Rally Foundation following the foundation’s first round of applications.

Established by star Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon early in 2016, the Paddon Rally Foundation aims to assist New Zealand rallying at all levels over many years. The foundation, with its governing board of six including Paddon as the chairman, fulfils Paddon’s desire to give back to the sport that has given him the opportunities he needed to create a career as a professional rally driver.

When applications for the first round of funding and product support opened in November last year, competitors were quick to respond with over 80 applicants by the 30 January deadline.

Just over $30,000 worth of cash, fuel vouchers thanks to Z Energy, race gear from Chicane Racewear and rally entries from the Marathon Car Club and the Eastern Southland Car Club were allocated to 26 successful applicants who ranged from Marlborough Car Club member 12-year-old Brody Cattermole to 58-year-old Michelle Harris, a member of the Eastern Southland Car Club.

Paddon says: "It’s great to see such a positive response to the first instalment of the foundation. While year one is the introduction year as we build the base of funding and sponsors, for us to be able to assist 26 drivers and co-drivers on our first year of operation, I think is a good first step. The foundation will only grow over the coming years to help more people

"The vision of the foundation is to encourage new competitors and generally grow the sport of rallying in New Zealand from grassroots level to national/international level," says Paddon. "The Foundation is more than just the financial support; each successful applicant also has access to us and the board for advice and help."

The Foundation’s board comprises Paddon, his father Chris Paddon, directors of Paddon’s management company Hayden Paddon RallySport Global Limited, Peter Swaney and Peter Anderson, the Foundation’s solicitor Simon Dorman; and long-time co-driver John Kennard.

The successful applicants are:

Brody Cattermole, 12 years old, Marlborough Car Club

Leighton Spurdle, 29 years old, Hamilton Car Club

Jonothan Taylor, 40 years old, Autosport Car Club

Darren Galbraith, 38 years old, Eastern Southland Car Club

Christopher McLean, 21 years old, Autosport Car Club

James West, 16 years old, Bay of Plenty Car Club

Justin Harwood, 40 years old, Autosport Car Club

Max Tregilgas, 20 years old, Bay of Plenty Car Club

Jonathan Shapley, 31 years old, Bay of Plenty Car Club

Michael McLean, 23 years old, Dannevirke Car Club

Dave Loudon, 56 years old, Eastern Southland Car Club

Keith Anderson, 28 years old, Canterbury Car Club

Jared Hudson, 13 years old, Eastern Southland Car Club

Samantha Gray, 22 years old, Autosport Car Club

Richie Chadwick, 28 years old, Otago Car Club

Matthew Jenson, 40 years old, South Auckland Car Club

Rhys Gardner, 34 years old, Eastern Southland Car Club

Nathan Tough, 40 years old, Hawkes Bay Car Club

Scott Rutherford, 22 years old, Hibiscus Coast Car Club

Dan Reichenbach, 43 years old, Pukehohe Car Club

Amy Hudson, 16 years old, Eastern Southland Car Club

Taylor Judd, 24 years old, Autosport Car Club

Kelly James, 25 years old, Hibiscus Coast Car Club

Blake Jones, 29 years old, Dannevirke Car Club

Christopher Gracie, 26 years old, Hibiscus Car Club

Ari Pettigrew, 17 years old, Autosport Car Club

Michelle Harris, 58 years old, Eastern Southland Car Club

Brad Harris, 32 years old, Autosport Car Club

Sarah Brennan, 25 years old, Autosport Car Club

Jack Williamson, 24 years old, Hamilton Car Club

Sloan Cox, 25 years old, Rotorua Car Club

"The enthusiasm and passion within New Zealand motorsport is clear to see from the level of applicants," adds Paddon. "We are grateful for the fantastic support the foundation is receiving from investors behind the scenes and the commercial support of Z Energy and Chicane Racewear. The Eastern Southland Car Club and Marathon Rally Car Club are also valued supporters of the foundation."

In line with their goals of helping rally competitors at all levels, Paddon Rally Foundation specified three categories for applicants for the first distribution round this year:

Novice/club - no age limits, drivers and co-drivers competing any level of club motorsport/rallying

Rally - all levels of club/national rallying, no limits on age or experience

National and international - drivers and co-drivers, under the age of 30, competing nationally in the New Zealand Rally Championship or internationally

A new category for car clubs to also seek support from the Foundation is planned for later in 2017.

More information about the Paddon Rally Foundation and the next round for applications can be found on Paddon’s recently-updated website https://haydenpaddon.com/paddon-rally-foundation.