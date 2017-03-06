Police investigating robbery at BP Rolleston

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 10:16

At approximately 2:20am this morning two men entered the BP in Rolleston, Canterbury, armed with a hammer and a knife.

They have smashed a glass shelf which startled the attendant, who retreated to the staff room, where another colleague was having their break.

The two offenders have then left the service station with an unknown amount of confectionery.

The store attendants have been offered Victim Support services.

Following the incident, Police searched in the area but failed to locate the offenders.

Both offenders are of average height and build.

One was wearing a blue and white shark onesie, a grey cap, black gloves and socks, and had a dark blue bandana covering their face.

The other was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black rugby shorts, a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue bandana around their face.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to identify these men or may have seen people wearing these clothes in the area.

Anyone with information which can assist Police in this investigation is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

If people wish to remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.