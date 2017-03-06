Body recovery operation under way on Fox Glacier

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 11:06

The Police operation to examine and recover the human remains discovered on Fox Glacier last Thursday is under way.

This morning a team, including two Police victim identification experts, two LandSAR volunteers and an iwi representative, has travelled to Fox from Greymouth and has now been helicoptered to the scene.

The team will now work to examine the scene and carefully recover the remains.

A post mortem will be required to identify the remains as they have been there for some time.

Once identified, Police’s first priority will be notifying their family.

Until that process has been completed Police cannot comment further.