Mainpower turning to customers for feedback

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 11:10

North Canterbury electricity lines company, MainPower New Zealand Limited, is requesting feedback from customers and the community on their interactions with the business to contribute towards improvements in the overall customer experience.

"Our role as an essential service provider for the North Canterbury and Kaikoura community means people are interacting with the business in many ways - from notifying of power outages and requesting a new power supply, through to receiving advice on tree trimming and public safety around the electricity network. It is these touchpoints or critical points where customers interact with MainPower that we are focussed on improving so we can deliver an even better experience for our customers," said MainPower Communications Manager Nicola Cull.

"Individually, they may seem like routine service events, but for the customer involved, it means so much more and they have expectations on how they should be treated and what outcome they are looking for. Understanding the context and the broader reasons for their interaction with the business means we can not only measure our current performance but we can continuously improve," added Cull.

To provide feedback, customers are asked to share their experiences by completing an online survey. The survey will take around 15 minutes to complete and respondents will go in the draw to win one of three $100 Prezzy Cards.

MainPower has commissioned TRA, an independent research agency, to conduct this survey on its behalf.

To take part in the online survey go to www.mainpower.co.nz.

Rangiora-based MainPower New Zealand Limited owns and operates the electricity network across the North Canterbury and Kaikoura regions. The network delivers electricity to over 65,000 customers via 4,966 kilometres of overhead lines and underground cables, across a geographical area of 11,180 square kilometres. MainPower is a community owned company; the MainPower Trust holds the ownership of MainPower New Zealand Limited on behalf of the communities of North Canterbury and Kaikoura and for Qualifying Customers.