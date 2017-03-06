Sandringham set for new $1 million cycleway and shared path

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 11:29

A new cycleway and upgraded footpaths will make walking and cycling safer and easier in Sandringham and Wesley.

The $1 million project is being delivered by Auckland Transport and the PuketÄpapa Local Board, working towards local community aspirations and the board’s PuketÄpapa Greenways Plan.

The new 550-metre cycle lane will be constructed on the eastern side of Sandringham Road Extension, while the footpaths on the western side of the road between Sheppard Avenue and Stoddard Road will be upgraded and widened to accommodate a shared walking and cycling path.

The first phase of the project began today and involves the installation of speed tables at a number of intersections along Sandringham Road Extension to slow traffic and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. To allow for these works, several bus stops will be temporarily relocated over the next few weeks.

"The new cycleway and shared paths will encourage recreational trips, improve safety for children walking and cycling to local schools, and provide a cycle link to the Wesley Community Centre from the south. We are pleased to partner with Auckland Transport on this exciting project, which supports the Board's greenways network initiative," says Harry Doig, PuketÄpapa Local Board chair.

The new cycleway will connect to the State Highway 20 cycleway at Ernie Pinches Street, as well as walking and cycling paths in War Memorial Park and parallel to Dominion Road. In keeping with Auckland Transport’s commitment to environmental sustainability best practice, a design that minimises tree removal has been used.

Auckland Transport’s Group Manager Major Capital, Andrew Scoggins says "This project builds on our vision of a well-connected cyclist and pedestrian-friendly city. By working closely with the local board and listening to community feedback, we have ensured that this project puts people first."

John Fillmore Contracting were awarded the contract for these works and are working proactively with residents and local schools to minimise disruption during construction. The cycleway is expected to be completed and open for use by July 2017.

For more information, visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/sandringham-road-extension-cycle-link/