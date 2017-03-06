Name released of man killed in Methven Highway crash

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 12:06

Police can now name the man killed in a crash on the Methven Highway near Ashburton shortly after 3.30am on Sunday March 5th 2017.

He was 24-year-old Anthony Dennis Copperwheat, originally from the UK but currently living in Methven.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Copperwheat’s whanau and friends.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.