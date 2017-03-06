Name released of man killed in Methven Highway crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now name the man killed in a crash on the Methven Highway near Ashburton shortly after 3.30am on Sunday March 5th 2017.
He was 24-year-old Anthony Dennis Copperwheat, originally from the UK but currently living in Methven.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Copperwheat’s whanau and friends.
The Serious Crash Unit investigation is continuing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.