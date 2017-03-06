River management and in-stream works field day at Piopio

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 12:11

A field day covering how to best do in-stream works to minimise impacts on water quality is being held at Piopio next week.

The event on Thursday 16 March, organised by Waikato Regional Council, will be at the Holmes property, 1023 Mangaotaki Rd from 10am to 1pm, followed by lunch.

Topics to be covered include stream bank stability and erosion, regional council rules and regulations, hill country land management, financial assistance and in-stream ecology.

"Ultimately we want farmers to be able to manage in-stream works in a way that gets more economic and environmental gains," said sustainable agriculture advisor Bala Tikkisetty.