Body recovered from Fox Glacier

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 12:16

Statement by Sergeant Mathew Tailby, West Coast, Search and Rescue Coordinator:

The operation to recover the human remains found on Fox Glacier last Thursday has now been completed.

Favourable weather conditions meant the recovery team were able to land the helicopter very close to the scene and recover the body with no complications.

Police is now transporting the body to Christchurch for a post mortem and formal identification.