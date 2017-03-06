Photos released of glove found at Riverhead quarry scene

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 12:46

Police investigating an assault on a woman in a Riverhead quarry just over a week ago are releasing photos of a glove found at the scene.

The gloves were recovered along with several other items, in the quarry where the woman woke up to find a man with a bat.

"We believe that these gloves are only sold here by the Warehouse, but it’s possible that smaller retailers may resell them, and we need to hear from those retailers.

I am also appealing to anyone who uses these in their business and who may have a staff member or a contractor who drives a 2008 Ford Mondeo or similar, to get in touch with us" says Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby, Waitemata Police.

The man who was seen in the CCTV footage talking to the victim at the Mobil station was identified last week, he was fully cooperative and spoke at length with enquiry Detectives.

As the investigation continues Police can now confirm that this man is not a person of interest.

"Detectives have continued to review CCTV footage over the weekend and we have now established that at 1.15am on that Sunday morning, the victim has walked past McDonalds on Great North Road, towards Bond Street" says Detective Senior Sergeant Libby.

"The victim doesn’t remember anything between the time she was in Ponsonby, until the time she woke up in Riverhead.

That silver grey car we are looking for is seen driving into the quarry at 1.46am.

Because we have the victim on CCTV at 1.15am in Great North Road, we are now trawling CCTV footage for sightings of that car in the Great North Road area in the next few minutes" he says.

"Finding that car is crucial to our investigation and to identifying and locating the offender.

Do you know anyone who has access to a 2008 Ford Mondeo or similar type car? They may also use the gloves pictured in their work or have access to them"

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the victim walking along Great North Road at around 1.15am.

"She was wearing a sleeveless shift dress in a multi-coloured pattern and was by herself.

It was a busy night in town on that evening and it’s possible that someone has seen a woman in a dress walking by herself along Great North Road.

If you recall seeing anyone of that description around that time, please call the enquiry team on the 0800 number - 0800 605 506."

"We continue to do everything possible to support the victim, who is recovering from her injuries and her ordeal.

We are making good progress with our investigation and I can reassure people that we are doing everything possible to identify and locate this offender as soon as possible" he says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the enquiry team on 0800 605 506.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.