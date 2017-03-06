Get amongst Neighbours Day Aotearoa

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 13:00

Getting to know your neighbour is a piece of cake and Neighbours Day Aotearoa on the weekend of 25 and 26 March encourages just that.

The collaborative nationwide campaign acts as a catalyst for people to connect with their neighbours, believing that every connection people have with their neighbours makes their neighbourhood more friendly, fun and safe.

"By encouraging better connected neighbourhoods and more everyday ‘neighbourliness’, neighbourhoods can be stronger and more resilient, significantly enhancing the wellbeing of individuals, family/whanau and the wider community."

A supporter of what the Neighbours Day campaign is trying to achieve is Horowhenua District Neighbourhood Support coordinator Deborah Campbell. She and her husband have lived at their Levin residence for eight years and know their neighbours on all sides.

"It starts with a simple wave with a smile or a hello. Later, maybe a quick chat outside. Then it grows from there. Basic, genuine friendliness is all it takes to break down any barriers and develop connections."

"Of course you must respect if your neighbour indicates they’d prefer to keep to themselves. But, you can let them know that you’d always welcome them to approach you for a chat if ever they wanted to."

"Having camaraderie with your neighbours is also comforting, knowing that you may be able to call on them if you’re in need."

Deborah says Neighbourhood Support encourages neighbours to know one another, as having positive social relationships and networks helps build stronger, healthier communities.

"The organisation is not about spying on your neighbours, which is a misconception; but instead looking out for one another, and informing and supporting neighbours to empower themselves and help prevent local crime," she said. Neighbourhood Support is also in partnership with local police and Civil Defence to encourage emergency preparedness.

For more info and updates, visit www.neighboursday.org.nz or the Neighbours Day Aotearoa page on Facebook. People can sign-up to receive ideas on what to do and links to resources such as editable invites for get-togethers with their neighbours.