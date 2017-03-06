Social reform and guest lectures

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 13:08

Learning to manage social reform

Fifteen Vietnamese government officials will become University of Waikato students today. They are on campus for two months for professional development in a number of areas important for managing social reform. Most of the Vietnamese delegation are staff from the Vietnamese Ministry for Social Security and will be studying subjects such as social insurance, financial management, technology management, governance and conversational English. The programme supports a long-term commitment by the Vietnamese Ministry to train its staff to converse in English and learn new ways of managing social reform. The delegates will study with senior academics from Waikato Management School and industry practitioners, and with Pathways College, which has a dedicated English Language Resource Centre.

Contact: Sharon Calvert, 07 838 4332, 022 043 3697, or sharon.calvert@waikato.ac.nz

Two lectures in one day

Former Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer QC will give two lectures at the University of Waikato this month one for students about his campaign to have a new and accessible national constitution, and the other a public lecture about New Zealands environmental laws. Sir Geoffrey was an architect of the Resource Management Act, Environment Act and Conservation Act and has a wealth of understanding of environmental law and politics, two areas that dont always sit well together. He will provide a history of how our environment laws have evolved, talk about the Resource Legislation Amendment Bill currently before the House, and also provide an insight into the state of our legislation for climate change. The public talk is on Monday 20 March from 4.30pm-6pm at the Academy of Performing Arts. For more information or to RSVP, email cerel@waikato.ac.nz

Contact: Mylene Rakena, 07 838 4466 ext 6727, or mylene.rakena@waikato.ac.nz