Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 13:26

A light, four-seater aircraft called for a full emergency landing at Tauranga Airport this morning after reporting landing gear issues.

An engineer/flight instructor spoke with the pilot while the aircraft was still in the air. The pair managed to get "three greens", meaning the landing gear came down and locked successfully. Two airport fire trucks and one NZFS truck were waiting at the scene. The aircraft landed safely with no reported injury to the pilot. There were no passengers on board.