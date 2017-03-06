Destination Queenstown collaborates with MiNDFOOD

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 13:45

Destination Queenstown has partnered with leading lifestyle magazine MiNDFOOD in an innovative partnership to promote Queenstown this autumn.

The campaign, which launched today, invites Kiwis to reenergise, recharge and take some time out for themselves during autumn in New Zealand’s favourite holiday destination.

The fully integrated campaign showcases the breadth of what is on offer in Queenstown during this beautiful season across MiNDFOOD’s print edition and online channels as well as campaign advertising in out of home, print and digital channels.

In a New Zealand first for MiNDFOOD, Queenstown’s autumn experience is covered across all chapters of the April issue of the magazine, on sale from 6 March. MiNDFOOD’s editorial team has discovered what makes autumn in Queenstown so unique across more than 200 pages of the magazine, with a focus on the resort’s food, wine and wellness offering, as well as profiling some of the incredible people that choose to call this place home.

Capturing the essence of Queenstown’s appeal they have uncovered inspirational stories and a side of Queenstown waiting to be discovered. A fashion shoot with a distinctly Queenstown feel also features. The magazine is accompanied by a campaign that lets readers know that ‘Your Time Starts Now’, the moment they begin to explore the possibility of a pre-winter escape to Queenstown.

Much-loved television personality Toni Street stars on the cover of the issue, which is MiNDFOOD’s ninth birthday, amidst dramatic Queenstown landscapes

Destination Queenstown chief executive, Graham Budd, said DQ was excited to work with MiNDFOOD on such an innovative partnership.

"Partnering with MiNDFOOD on such an innovative initiative has been incredibly exciting. The collaboration and synergy between the two brands is demonstrated throughout the campaign. We hope that the magazine, coupled with the wider campaign, will capture the imagination of domestic travellers and inspire them to visit.

"The magazine shows in an inviting way just why autumn is the perfect season to take some time out for yourself in Queenstown. MiNDFOOD is dedicated to encouraging readers to live a good life, and where better place to do that than in Queenstown" says Mr Budd.

MiNDFOOD CEO and editor in chief Michael McHugh says working with Destination Queenstown on what he believes will become a collector’s edition birthday issue of MiNDFOOD, was a natural fit from the start.

"Both MiNDFOOD and Destination Queenstown just ran at this wonderful opportunity and constantly saw potential across many different areas. The beauty of MiNDFOOD is the range of platforms that we can create content for our audience, and the breadth of topics we cover within the magazine from lifestyle and travel, to people, community, fashion, culture and food," said Mr McHugh.

"Queenstown is the perfect backdrop and we have found some wonderful stories that we hope show just how special Queenstown is and highlights some of the incredibly passionate people that live there," he continued.

The stories created by MiNDFOOD form the core component of this integrated campaign in New Zealand. Destination Queenstown will share the content across social media channels to showcase Queenstown’s autumn offering to a domestic audience, alongside traditional media placements and out of home advertising.