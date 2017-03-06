Rainmaker on the way for northern New Zealand

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 13:49

An interesting week ahead for weather enthusiasts as two very different weather systems make an impact on New Zealand. A cold front spreads a cool showery airstream up the South Island overnight Monday and through Tuesday, with many places seeing daytime temperatures dip from the low twenties at the start of the week to the low teens by Wednesday.

MetService forecasters are also focusing on a significant low pressure system which is winding up over the northern Tasman Sea. This system is being fed by warm, moist tropical air resulting in a series of rain-bearing fronts. The moist air and rain is expected to move southwards over the upper North Island on Tuesday afternoon and evening, as the low drifts south.

MetService currently has a Severe Weather Watch in force for bursts of heavy rain for the upper North Island from late Tuesday through Wednesday and into Thursday. People should certainly keep abreast of this evolving weather system, as the Severe Weather Watch is very likely to be upgraded to a Warning as the event unfolds. From late Tuesday, increasingly strong east-to-northeast winds are also expected from Coromandel Peninsula northwards.

"At this stage, there is some uncertainty as to how well computer weather models are handling this event," said MetService meteorologist Andy Best. "However, most of the North Island sees rain by the weekend."

At this stage, the largest rainfall amounts are forecast in the north of the country, which may well be welcome news to farmers, growers and gardeners there. By the end of the week the rain is also expected to affect central and southern New Zealand.

MetService issues Warnings, Watches and Outlooks for severe weather over New Zealand.

Warnings are about taking action when severe weather is imminent or is occurring. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: ACT

Watches are about being alert when severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a Warning to be issued. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: BE READY

Outlooks are about looking ahead, providing advance information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings. They are issued routinely once or twice a day.

Recommendation: PLAN