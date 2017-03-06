Slow-moving low to bring moisture and gales to northern NZ

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 14:24

A slow-moving low over the north Tasman Sea directs moist, strong to gale northeasterlies over northern New Zealand from Wednesday through to at least Saturday. This northeast flow will bring periods of rain to the upper North Island through to the weekend, which may be heavy at times. A Severe Weather Watch has already been issued for this event, and it's likely some regions will be upgraded to a Warning as the event unfolds.

There is high confidence rainfall accumulations will reach warning criteria about Northland, Great Barrier Island, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, there is low confidence of a period of heavy rain for Gisborne,and the central North Island high country across to Waitomo and Taranaki,including the headwaters of the Whanganui River. For Gisborne, there is low confidence the heavy rain will continue into Thursday.

Meanwhile, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the South Island on Wednesday , strong to gale south to southeast winds affecting central New Zealand ease. The ridge remains over the South Island during Thursday and Friday, then should retreat southwards on Saturday allowing the northerly rain affecting northern New Zealand to spread further south.

On Saturday, there is low confidence of warnable amounts of rain for the central North Island high country across to Waitomo and Taranaki, including the headwaters of the Whanganui River, plus Nelson, and the ranges of Buller and Westland.