Next stage of Leith flood protection works due to start

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 14:54

Siteworks begin on Wednesday (March 8) for the next stage of the Otago Regional Council (ORC)’s Leith Flood Protection Scheme, between the Union Street bridge and Clyde Street.

The main build contractor is Downer Group.

The new works are part of the scheduled flood protection programme for 2017, and will help improve the river’s safety and amenity value at the ‘University Bend’ reach. Improvements include:

- Raising the wall along the right bank

- Putting in a new retaining wall along the left bank

- Stabilising the river bed and channel walls

- Providing public access to the river bed and terraces along part of the left bank.

Due to the nature of the works, disruptions from noise are likely. However, ORC and the university have agreed on noise limits and these will be maintained as much as possible.

Pedestrian access will remain open at the following locations, with short closures from time to time:

- ITS building

- Leith St Footbridge

- Back entrance of Richardson Building

Access behind Richardson Building through to Union Street Bridge will be closed.

The Albany Street car park will remain open, but there will be some temporary loss of car parking along Clyde Street for site access.

Works on the left bank will cross over into the Memorial Garden. All necessary care will be taken to preserve the dedicated trees and any trees removed will not be dedicated trees.

ORC director engineering, hazards, and science Dr Gavin Palmer said the council is responsible for ensuring the river has the capacity to cope with high flood waters and help keep the campus and city safe from flooding.

"These upcoming works will continue to expand on the previous protection works done on campus, providing a safer and more enjoyable environment for everyone," Dr Palmer said.

More information about the scheme and the history behind the works is available at www.orc.govt.nz/leithfloodprotectionscheme