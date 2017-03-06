Police name Rangiriri crash victim

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 15:21

Police can now release the name of the man who died in an accident with farming equipment on Plantation Road, Rangiriri, Waikato, on Wednesday 1 March 2017.

He was 60-year-old Douglas Russell Brown from Waikato.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Brown’s family and friends.

WorkSafe NZ is investigating and the death has been referred to the coroner.