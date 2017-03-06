Police name Rangiriri crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died in an accident with farming equipment on Plantation Road, Rangiriri, Waikato, on Wednesday 1 March 2017.
He was 60-year-old Douglas Russell Brown from Waikato.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Brown’s family and friends.
WorkSafe NZ is investigating and the death has been referred to the coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.