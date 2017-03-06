Renowned TranzAlpine service to resume

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 15:14

KiwiRail’s renowned TranzAlpine service is set to resume on Wednesday March 22 after repairs to the Midland Line between Christchurch and Greymouth were completed faster than expected.

Bookings for the service have opened.

"We are pleased that we are once again able to offer Kiwis and overseas visitors one of the world’s most spectacular scenic journeys," says Group General Manager Sales and Commercial Alan Piper.

"The service is also significant to the West Coast economy - West Coast Tourism has estimated that the TranzAlpine brings in excess of $15 million a year into the region."

The line was badly damaged when a fire swept through 300 ha between Cass and Springfield over Waitangi weekend, damaging several bridges along the route, including one where 12 wooden piles needed to be replaced.

KiwiRail had been expecting to re-open the line in early April, but will now open it to freight services on March 20, and is taking bookings for the TranzAlpine from March 22.

"Our staff have worked incredibly hard to open the line earlier than expected," Group General Manager Network Service Todd Moyle says.

"This is especially impressive because of the difficulty of accessing the sites where the work is being carried out,"