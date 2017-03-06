Journey of a lifetime in our own back yard

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 15:23

A group of 17 Logan Park High School students are about to set off on the journey of a lifetime … in their own back yard!

The group of year 12 and 13s are part of a programme run by the Diploma in Outdoor Leadership and Management students from Otago Polytechnic.

They leave at 10:30am tomorrow (Tuesday) after a karakia in the courtyard at Otago Polytechnic, and a visit from Horticulture lecturers to discuss the living campus gardens.

The group will then bike up North East Valley (stopping along the way - including at Baldwin Street - the World’s Steepest Street), then camp at Bethune’s Gully overnight.

On Wednesday, they’ll tramp over Mt Cargill and the Organ Pipes, down to Port Chalmers - staying in the Port Chalmers Hall overnight.

Thursday will see them paddle across the harbour (via Quarantine Island) to Portobello. They’ll stay at Harwood Hall there.

On Friday, they’ll bike back to Logan Park School around the harbour.

Andy Thompson, Principal Lecturer for Sport and Adventure, says the journey is about taking the students into their own local environment, and increasing their engagement with what’s happening there.