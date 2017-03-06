Police warn of new scam targeting businesses

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 15:52

Police are advising the public to be wary of new scam targeting New Zealand businesses, where scammers are using forged invoices to swindle companies out of expensive electronic equipment.

Overseas scammers have been using false email addresses, using domains similar to well-known universities, to target the companies.

Using the false email address the scammers will send forged university invoices to businesses, requesting various electronic equipment such as hard drives, camera equipment, computers and phones.

The invoices request the companies ship the goods to a New Zealand freight company, who are then instructed by the scammers to forward the goods on to an overseas address.

When the company supplying the items then goes to bill the relevant university, they have no knowledge of the order and the supplier is left out of pocket.

By the time it’s discovered they have been scammed the goods have been already shipped overseas and recovering them is impossible.

Police have received reports from several companies who have been targeted by this scam.

All those who have reported to Police so far have managed to avoid being scammed, as they have checked the legitimacy of the invoice, however Police advise that companies should be aware they may be a target of this scam.

Poor English in the initial email is a common identifying factor for the scam, and the emails will often have false phone numbers and email addresses on them.

Police advise companies that if they receive an email and invoice similar to those described, they should immediately contact the relevant university to check the legitimacy of the request before sending any goods.

They also ask that anyone who has been a victim of this scam, or has received a suspicious email similar to those described, either contacts Detective Sergeant Michael Cartwright on 09 212 9391 or their local Police Station.