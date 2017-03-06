Community to open final section of Twin Coast Cycle Trail

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 16:44

One of the most spectacular and challenging sections of the Pou Herenga Tai - Twin Coast Cycle Trail will be opened by the community this month.

The final 28km Okaihau to Horeke leg of the 84km trail will be opened on 18 March with a morning cycle, run or walk event. It will be followed by a prize giving hosted by community members with Mayor John Carter.

The Saturday morning celebration is designed to cater to a variety of cycling abilities. Keen cyclists can ride the full 28km route from Okaihau to Horeke. This is a grade 2-3 ride that drops down to farmland and follows the banks of the Utakura River and Horeke Rd. The final part of the ride includes a 1200m long section of boardwalk through mangroves on the edge of Hokianga Harbour. This is the longest boardwalk constructed for any cycle trail in New Zealand.

The second option for those seeking a more leisurely trail opening is a 9km loop cycle, run or walk. This is rated as a grade 1 event beginning at Horeke Primary School and following the boardwalk before finishing at Mangungu Mission.

A powhiri will be held at Mangungu Mission at 10.30am for all participants followed by the prize draw. Prizes include mountain bikes and other sporting goods. Participants must be registered for the ride, run or walk to be eligible for prizes.

Registrations for the Okaihau-Horeke ride open at 7.45am at Okaihau College. The ride is scheduled to start at 8.30am. Registrations for the grade 1 loop open at 8.30am at Horeke Primary School for a 9.30am start.

Mayor John Carter said other section openings had been very popular among cyclists and he anticipates similar numbers will turn out for this event.

"Council staff, community groups, landowners and business people have worked long and hard over the past six years to get to this point. Pou Herenga Tai - Twin Coast Cycle Trail now links both coasts from Opua in the east to the Hokianga Harbour in the west. Achieving this milestone deserves to be celebrated."

Mayor Carter said council is now working with communities along the trail to set up a governance structure. "Whilst council was responsible for building the trail, the plan has always been to hand over management and marketing to a community trust. Council has now agreed to a governance structure and we are asking communities to select trustees to represent them."

Public meetings will be held for communities adjacent to the cycle trail to select trustees. Meeting times and venues will be advertised in the Northern News this month.

Those attending the 18 March cycle trail celebration are invited to stay on in Horeke to attend the annual Horeke Regatta. The event begins at 11.30am and includes Iron Man and Iron Woman contests, a team triathlon, children’s fun races, a hangi, spot prizes, live music and more.

Key Saturday March 18 celebration information:

- Registrations Okaihau-Horeke ride begin at 7.45am at Okaihau College. Start 8.30am.

- Registrations for the grade 1 loop open at 8.30am at Horeke Primary School. Start 9.30am.

- A powhiri will be held at Mangungu Mission at 10.30am.

- Water stations will be provided at regular intervals along both the Okaihau to Horeke and the Horeke loop courses.

- A shuttle bus will run regularly from Horeke taking cyclists and their bikes back to their vehicles in Okaihau. This should be arranged during the morning registration.

- The annual Horeke Regatta begins at 11.30am.