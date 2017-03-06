Brookvale Bore 3 on tomorrow

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 17:20

Brookvale Bore 3 will be turned on tomorrow morning at 9am (March 7).

The water has been fully tested and the treatment process has been approved by the health authorities. Approval to use the water supply has been given by the Joint Working Group and the Government Inquiry panel which is investigating the Havelock North water contamination in August which led to the shutdown of bores 1 and 2.

Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule said the news the tap would be turned on tomorrow was "excellent".

"I know it has been a longer wait for this than we all would have liked and we thank everyone for their patience.

"It was imperative that we put in place treatment that would keep everyone safe and that we carried out a testing process that confirmed its safety."

He said treatment for the bore water included UV light, filters and chlorination, underpinned by extensive monitoring systems that operate as part of the treatment plant. "We have put in a comprehensive treatment facility that ensures the water is safe."

The treatment process is at a level that would normally be used for a river water supply.

The water supply continues to be tested daily for e-Coli and weekly for protozoa, well in excess of the requirements of the National Drinking Water Standards.

As Council investigates on-going improvements to the water supplies it is engaging independent water safety advice from New Zealand and overseas, including from the scientist who uncovered that the cause of the Havelock North contamination was the Mangateretere Pond.

Mr Yule said the turning on of bore 3 will enable water restrictions to be eased, although that may be a week away while staff monitor the new plant.