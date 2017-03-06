PNCC proposed total rate rise lower than expected

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 17:29

Palmerston North City Council is proposing a total rate rise of 3.1 per cent in its Annual Budget for the next financial year.

The Council has adopted the Consultation Document for the 2017/18 annual budget. PNCC Chief Executive Paddy Clifford says the Council has worked hard to keep proposed rates well below the 4.5 per cent previously estimated.

"We’ve achieved this without making any major changes to our services. Our level of debt is also lower than forecast. It is expected to be $127m by the end of June 2018. That is $24m less than previously projected under the Council’s 10 Year Plan."

"We do need to continue to be cautious about our use of debt because we’re uncertain about what the final cost will be to upgrade our wastewater treatment."

Mayor Grant Smith says Council went through all of its programmes in depth during its preparations for the budget.

"We’ve wanted to make savings where possible. At the same time we’re planning a heap of upgrades and improvements." These include getting the Library of the Future project underway to transform our Central Library, building the Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery Centre in the Esplanade and the He Ara Kotahi cycle and pedestrian bridge across the Manawatu River. We also plan to continue improvements under the Central Energy Trust Arena Masterplan."

The final Consultation Document will soon be made available to the public. "We’ll be making copies available in the Council Administration Building on The Square and in our libraries from March 17. We’ll also be distributing it to all households via the Tribune newspaper on March 22. Of course, it will also be available electronically on our website."

"Councillors will be holding a series of ‘Let’s Talk’ sessions on the Annual Budget. People will be able to make submissions and speak to the Council’s Hearings’ Committee."

Council must finalise the Annual Budget by June 30.