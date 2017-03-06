Body recovered in North Canterbury, Motunau search

|
Police divers have today recovered a body from the Motunau area in North Canterbury.
This follows an extensive search which began on Sunday 5 March 2017, after a man diving off a boat in Motunau was reported overdue.
Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, and until then, Police will not be in a position to release any further details of the deceased.
Police would like to thank Coastguard and assisting partners for their help with the search.
