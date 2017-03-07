Manfeild welcomes CD Field Days

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 09:15

Construction of one of the biggest temporary towns in New Zealand is coming up to pace at a Feilding venue well-known for high performance.

The Central Districts Field Days opening later this month transforms Manfeild into a primary agribusiness focus for many thousands of attendees and reminds that the region is one of the country’s key agricultural hubs.

It also reinforces the flexibility of a facility that just a few weeks ago, played host to New Zealand’s most famous domestic circuit motor race, the international New Zealand Grand Prix.

Now different kinds of engines are revving as trucks and farm machines of all kinds are starting to roll across the famous tarmac during a fortnight of solid preparation for opening on March 16.

With more than 550 exhibitors setting up and millions of dollars of product on display, an event of huge importance to the Manawatu and the major communities of Feilding and Palmerston North keeps going from strength to strength.

The venue’s suitability has been praised by organisers, who say Manfeild cements as the best choice not just because of its spaciousness but also because of Manfeild Park Trust’s to deliver improvements that meet the event’s evolution.

One change this year is the implementation of weather-proof lime roads. Should any rain occur this year, traffic (both vehicle and pedestrian) will still be able to move easily around the site.

"We are in great shape," comments Manfeild chief executive Julie Keane, who cites the roads as being a great example of a partnership at its best.

"Central Districts Field Days has been a part of Manfeild Park since the mid-1980s.

"In that time, it has grown significantly - not just into the single biggest annual event we host but also the largest in the region," she noted.

"It is a spectacular showcase of national significance whose focus on every conceivable aspect of rural business and lifestyle draws a massive audience.

"It seems there is no end to the possibilities of showcasing the latest trends and developments in rural innovation, agribusiness and agritech and we are delighted by the growth and excited to learn that more than 30,000 people are expected this year."

Brett McMeekin, national events manager for organiser Fairfax Media, says the spirit of mutual respect makes for a better event and encourages the intent for a long-term and fruitful future with Manfeild.

"We believe the key to this being such a great venue is the willingness (by Manfeild) to continue to adapt to the ever-changing climate of our endeavour."

An example of this comes this year with the ASB Innovation Zone, a new feature showcasing the latest in rural innovation and development concepts.

Featuring 11 exhibitors and set to be opened by Minister of Primary Industries Nathan Guy, this collaboration between ASB, Central Districts Field Days and New Zealand AgriFood Investment Week recognises that many event attendees specifically visit to keep abreast of industry developments to help grow their businesses.

Mr McMeekin says the ASB Innovation Zone was created to inspire visitors with all the new products, technologies, and methods "we know are a large part of the New Zealand agri-industry.

"Visitors to the zone will be offered a unique window into the future of New Zealand’s agri-industry, giving them exposure to emerging technology and developments that are beginning to transform farming functions in ways once inconceivable."

The area housing the best in central districts food has also had a revamp, and is now called the Cuisine of Central Districts. It features several premium food vendors and a new seating area for visitors to relax in, and sits alongside the well-loved food and drink exhibitors in an area that this year will include bars that run to 6pm.

Crowd favourite events the CLAAS Tractor Pull, the National Excavator Championships and the Central Districts fencing competition return, as well as the Nutro Ultimate Canines dog show and more.

Visitors also have the chance to win the coveted Suzuki Rural Prize pack. The prize pack includes a new Suzuki quad bike coupled with a Brent Smith Trailer filled with farm-related prizes, valued at over $20,000.

Central Districts Field Days now coincides with the AgriFood Investment Week, a programme of activities and events designed to connect, challenge and grow the agrifood industry.

AgriFood Investment Week, now in its second year, ties together innovation in farming, food production, marketing, investment, research and technology and includes the NZ Agribusiness Investment Showcase, Sheep Milk NZ Conference, Future Farms Conference and Women in Agribusiness Thought Leadership Forum.

Meantime, CD Field Days tickets are available at the gate on the day or online for $15 at cdfielddays.co.nz, which also provides more event information.