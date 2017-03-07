The way of Bombay in Pukekawa

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 08:46

Following in the footsteps of the Bombay landscape transformation, nearby Pukekawa is seeing keen property interest due to it’s affordability and proximity to Auckland and Hamilton.

Nestled within 70km of the two cities, and only 55km to Auckland International Airport, Pukekawa offers a golf course and rural primary school with a decile rating of eight, while all other local and town amenities can be found at nearby Tuakau and Pukekohe.

The township is experiencing change and development in line with that of Bombay around 10 years ago, an area which has seen increasing lifestyle blocks and subdivision, according to local Ray White real estate agent, Shona Brown.

"That is where Pukekawa is heading. You can see that by the amount of new land being subdivided and released onto the market. It is really starting to tick along," Ms Brown said.

"I was living in Bombay 15 years ago and the change is comparable," she added.

"It is developing into a lovely little lifestyle township. And because it is just outside the Auckland boundaries, it makes it that much more affordable."

One example is the release - for the first time in over 100 years - of 10, nine-acre blocks that Ms Brown is taking to tender on March 14.

"The vendors are one of the original founding families of the area and this is one of the last lots they own," she said, adding that they have been leased for use as market gardens for the last 15 -20 years.

"This area of South Auckland is well known for its rich fertile soil and market gardening zone," she said.

All nine lots have their own individual road frontage and rural outlooks, as well as views looking out to the Tuakau Bridge, Waikato River and beyond, according to Ms Brown.

"One of the lots has a three-bay shed and comes complete with an orchard including a variety of heirloom apples, persimmons, guavas, grapes and citrus," she said.

"And other than lot two, which has around one acre of bush on it with an open bay shed, all the lots are being utilized as market gardens."

Zoned ‘rural’ Ms Brown said the lots cannot be further subdivided at this stage.

"This area of Pukekawa is growing strongly and we are seeing more and more lifestyle blocks sprouting up," she said.

"It is a good time to get into the area while it is still affordable."

The option to buy one lot, multiple lots or all 90 acres is available.