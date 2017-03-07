Michael Hill announces appointment of Phil Taylor as CEO

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 08:48

The board is delighted to announce Phil Taylor will be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Michael Hill International, effective immediately.

Emma Hill, chair of Michael Hill International Limited, said "The board has been committed to finding a world class CEO to lead the group into the future and we’re thrilled that Phil has emerged as our preferred candidate following an extensive international search process.

Phil has a deep understanding of our business and is well respected throughout the group. The board has been particularly impressed by the fresh perspectives and decisive action that have been evident since Phil was appointed as acting CEO and we are excited by the potential we see for Phil to unlock new opportunities and new streams of value for the Group."

Phil has been with the company since 1987 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2003. Over his time with the group he partnered closely with the CEO and has overseen the company grow from 10 stores in New Zealand to 328 stores across 2 brands and 4 countries. Annual revenues have grown from $8m to $551m.

Phil said "I am delighted to have been offered this role and I’m thankful to the Board for their continued faith and trust in my ability. I have been very privileged to work with the amazing Michael Hill team for the last 30 years. As CEO, I look forward to leading the group. We have an exciting future ahead of us."

A summary of Mr Taylor’s key terms of employment are attached.