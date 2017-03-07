Manfeild welcomes CD Field Days

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 09:08

Construction of one of the biggest temporary towns in New Zealand is coming up to pace at a Feilding venue well-known for high performance.

The Central Districts Field Days opening later this month transforms Manfeild into a primary agribusiness focus for many thousands of attendees and reminds that the region is one of the country’s key agricultural hubs.

It also reinforces the flexibility of a facility that just a few weeks ago, played host to New Zealand’s most famous domestic circuit motor race, the international New Zealand Grand Prix.