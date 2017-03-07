Manfeild welcomes CD Field Days

|
[ login or create an account ]
Construction of one of the biggest temporary towns in New Zealand is coming up to pace at a Feilding venue well-known for high performance.
The Central Districts Field Days opening later this month transforms Manfeild into a primary agribusiness focus for many thousands of attendees and reminds that the region is one of the country’s key agricultural hubs.
It also reinforces the flexibility of a facility that just a few weeks ago, played host to New Zealand’s most famous domestic circuit motor race, the international New Zealand Grand Prix.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.