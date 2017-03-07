Bursts of heavy rain expected for Northern NZ

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 09:20

A low and associated fronts over the Tasman Sea are moving southeastwards and will bring rain to much of the North Island, especially northern and central parts.

The heaviest falls are likely to be in Waikato, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty, and a Heavy Rain Warning is now in place for these areas.

Please note, that while the initial burst of heavy rain is forecast to be relatively short lived, further rain is expected from Thursday to Sunday, and it is likely that this Watch will be extended.

This Watch is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will meet warning criteria in the following areas...

NORTHLAND:

From this afternoon till Wednesday morning.

AUCKLAND and GREAT BARRIER ISLAND:

From this evening till noon Wednesday.

WAITOMO, TARANAKI, TAUMARUNUI and TAUPO:

From this afternoon till Wednesday morning.

GISBORNE and NORTHERN HAWKES BAY:

From this evening till Wednesday afternoon in Hawkes Bay and Wednesday evening in Gisborne.

With further rain likely through the weekend, people in these areas - and in other North Island places - are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings.