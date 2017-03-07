Last chance to have your say on Wellington Conservation Plan

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 10:04

There is one month left to provide feedback on a new draft Conservation Management Strategy (CMS) for the Wellington, KÄpiti, ManawatÅ«-RangitÄ«kei and Wairarapa Regions.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) invites everyone to have their say on the 10-year plan before submissions close at 4pm on Tuesday 4 April, 2017.

The boundary of this plan includes some of the most popular recreation areas in the lower North Island, including the Tararua, Ruahine, Rimutaka, and Aorangi Forest Parks.

DOC Lower North Island Director, Reg Kemper, says, "We have received a lot of enquiries and clear, detailed submissions so far. This tells us people care very much about these places."

The final CMS, when approved, guides both DOC and the public about how DOC intends to manage places and native species. It also details howtangata whenua, local authorities, community, stakeholders, and others are involved and can get further involved.

People are encouraged to support or oppose the draft policies and suggest new approaches through their submission, which can be made at www.doc.govt.nz/wellingtoncms.

"If you agree with what the CMS is proposing then great!" says Mr Kemper, "please put in a submission to let us know. However if you don’t agree with something, let us know why and tell us what you think the CMS should say instead.

"This is your opportunity to guide DOC’s approach in places that are important to you."

"Our team are standing-by to help with any questions you may have about the content of the CMS, or the submission process - just email wellingtoncms@doc.govt.nz or call 07 858 1055."

While the website is the recommend way to read the draft plan, hard copies can also be viewed at DOC offices in Wellington, Masterton, and Palmerston North.