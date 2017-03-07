police name National Park crash victims

|
Police can now name the two people who died as a result of a crash near National Park yesterday.
They are 22-year-old Shakayla Te Huna-Tamanui of Whanganui, and 14-year-old Nazareth Te Huna of Gisborne.
Police’s thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.
Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate.
