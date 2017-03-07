Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 11:27

A group of Dunedin high school girls is about to find out that tech is best!

Year 8 and 9 girls from around Dunedin have been invited to attend a morning tea with geek-girl herself, Dr Jenine Beekhuyzen. She has spent her life studying Information Technology and how it is delivered, and has now devoted her energies to the Tech Girls Movement.

The IT industry is the third most valuable sector in the New Zealand economy. Women make up more than 50% of the population, yet less than 15% of the IT industry. Research shows that women have plenty of ability for IT, but are locked into a stereotype that IT is for boys.

Dr Jenine Beekhuyzen wants to change that! Her aim is to show girls that IT is fun and motivate them to think about a career in IT.

Lesley Smith, Head of Enterprise and Development at Otago Polytechnic, hopes Jenine, and her alter-ego avatar Jewella, will inspire girls to consider IT in their future learning.

"The IT industry is screaming out for skilled people and that will only increase as the world continues to grow and develop technology. Otago Polytechnic absolutely supports more women in IT. This year we started a scholarship, and we are holding this morning tea event to encourage young women into the industry".

Jenine will meet the girls on Tuesday March 14 at Otago Polytechnic. Each girl will receive a free copy of Jenine’s book: "Tech Girls are Superheroes".