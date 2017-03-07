Community engagement sessions to be held as part of Annual Plan consultation

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 11:39

Horowhenua District Council wants community feedback on its 2017/18 Annual Plan and will host a series of community engagement sessions this month.

The 2017/18 Annual Plan Consultation Document will be available from Friday 10 March on Council’s website at www.horowhenua@govt.nz/consultationdoc. Printed copies will be available at Council’s main office in Levin, at Te Takere, and at Council’s customer service centres at the Foxton and Shannon community libraries.

The Consultation Document highlights key projects to be delivered and other activities that Council will focus on over the coming twelve months. Much of what is planned for 2017/18 is in line with what has been committed to as part of the 2015-2025 Long Term Plan.

It also identifies three key topics that Council will seek the community’s specific feedback on, including:

- Starting to develop a network of Shared Pathways

- The Draft Significance and Engagement Policy, which focuses on how Council engages with the community

- Exploring the opportunity to introduce Heritage Incentives, to help protect the District’s historical buildings and sites

As part of the consultation, community engagement sessions in two formats will be held. The Council encourages members of the public to attend, for the opportunity to learn about the Annual Plan and ask questions about what is proposed for 2017/18.

Public Information Sessions

- Foxton: Masonic Village Hall, Main Street, on Tuesday 21 March at 7:00pm

- Levin: Council Chambers, 126 Oxford Street, on Thursday 23 March at 7:00pm

- Shannon: Memorial Hall, Grey Street, on Thursday 30 March at 7:00pm

Each session will start at 7:00pm and continue for around one and-a-half hours. These sessions will touch on the topics covered in the 2017/18 Annual Plan Consultation Document and will provide members of the community with an opportunity to speak to Elected Members and Council Officers about what’s proposed for 2017/18.

‘Drop-In Tables’

- Levin Mall on Friday 17 March from 1:00pm to 2:30pm

- Holben Pavilion, Foxton Beach on Saturday 25 March from 12:00pm to 1:30pm

- Levin Mall on Wednesday 29 March from 12:00pm to 1:30pm

- Te Takere on Friday 31 March from 12:00pm to 1:30pm

The Drop-In Tables will be run by Elected Members who will be available to speak with members of the community and answer any questions about the 2017/18 Annual Plan Consultation Document.

For more information and updates, visit www.horowhenua@govt.nz/consultationdoc or Council’s page on Facebook.