Foxton Main Street upgrades continue

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 12:33

Horowhenua District Council has approached Higgins to continue with the Foxton Main Street upgrades, after work was halted due to protests.

Contractors were expected on site from Tuesday 7th March to resume works on Stage 1 of the upgrade, including:

Laying asphalt on the road and footpath, which will smooth it out

Filling the gardens with top soil, ensuring they look more presentable

Completing the raised crossing on Wharf Street

Completing the sump to ensure storm water is able to drain away quickly and easily

Foxton Community Board Chair David Roache says the community are looking forward to having the first stage completed.

"We have been seeing the transformation of Foxton Main Street since construction began in October last year, so we are really looking forward to seeing the final touches being applied".

Work will also be started on stage 2 of the upgrade, on the eastern side of the road.

The initial works include fixing maintenance issues, replacing water laterals under the footpath and installing ducting for future Ultra-Fast Broadband, all of which needs to be completed before winter.

"Council would be undergoing these maintenance upgrades regardless, so it’s great that they’re completing them efficiently within a work programme".

Council respects the community’s right to protest, but will contact Police should the Health and Safety of contractors and staff be compromised.

"By all means Council have no indication that the protest is anything but peaceful, so we do not expect there will be a reason to do so" Mr Roache said.