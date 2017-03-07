Police seek public's help in returning war commendation

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 13:01

Hutt Valley Police are seeking the public's help in returning a recovered item to its rightful owners.

The item, pictured, appears to be a scroll awarded to the family of Private Lumby who lost his life in the war.

The framed scroll was recovered at an address in Naenae last year, however the rightful owners have not been able to be located and could be anywhere in New Zealand.

Ben Hurley of Hutt Valley CIB says, "This could be very special to the family and could mean a great deal to someone to have it returned to them.

If anyone knows who this may belong to, we encourage them to contact us so we can return it.

"At this point, we can't be sure that this belongs to the family of a Wellington person, so we would appreciate the wider public sharing this around.

Returning this special item to its family is of utmost importance, but we need the public's help to locate them."

Anyone with information on who this may belong to, is asked to email BHCC36@police.govt.nz or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.