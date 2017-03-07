"Burnouts" putting Queenstown road users at risk

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 13:10

Queenstown Police are concerned about a recent increase in instances of dangerous driving on the roads across the region.

Police have found evidence of vehicles completing "burnouts" or driving manoeuvres involving a sustained loss of traction.

"These drivers are putting other road users' lives at risk whilst driving in such an irresponsible manner and using public roads as their own playground.

"Police is committed to keeping people safe on our roads and individuals who are responsible for "burnouts" are clearly not considering the safety of other road users," said Acting Senior Sergeant Jon Bisset, Area Prevention Manager, Otago Lakes.

Dangerous driving behaviour such as "burnouts" and sustained loss of traction are treated seriously by Police and officers will be patrolling known areas of concern in the coming weeks and months to deter such anti-social behaviour.

Those found responsible for driving that results in "burnouts" or sustained loss of traction can face arrest, loss of their driver’s licence and having their vehicle impounded.

Queenstown Police welcome any information that may help find those responsible for the driving behaviour like that shown in the pictures.

Information can be shared with Queenstown Police on 03 441 1600 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.