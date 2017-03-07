Whanganui Police continue to look for missing man Michael Stewart

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:00

Whanganui Police continue to look for 27-year-old Michael Stewart, who has not been seen since last Monday 27 February.

Police have conducted searches in the Brunswick, Kaiwhaiki and River Road areas but it is possible that Mr Stewart may be outside the wider Whanganui area.

Mr Stewart is the owner of a white Toyota Caldina with a bonnet scoop, similar to the one pictured, with the registration EDD7.

The vehicles whereabouts is the key to finding Michael and Police ask the public to report any sightings.

Police, friends and family have serious concerns for Mr Stewart's wellbeing and ask that anyone who may have seen Mr Stewart or his vehicle to please contact Police immediately.

Anyone with information should call their local Police station as soon as possible or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111