What do we want? Equality! When do we want it? Now!

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 14:05

The Auckland community has a chance to make a real difference for women this International Women’s Day, Wednesday 8 March. National Council of Women Auckland Branch is calling on our community to help us take action for gender equality. Local level action can make a real difference says, National Council of Women Branch President Carol Beaumont

"There are fantastic movements happening at national and international levels. But we can start here - in our community. If we can achieve gender equality in our families, schools, sports teams and community groups we will be helping our local economy - let alone the social and moral benefits."

Statistics show there is still a lot more that needs to be done to achieve gender equality, says Branch President Carol Beaumont. A recent report by the Ministry for Women and Statistics NZ showed a pay gap of 17% between Mothers and Fathers. This is utterly unacceptable."

"International Women’s Day is a great opportunity to think about what issues there are in our community and what actions we can all take to promote equality."

National Council of Women Auckland branch will be joining with others on International Women’s Day 8th March to promote International Women’s Day. This includes breakfasts organised by UN Women -Aotearoa/NZ at Trilogy and Soroptimists, Graduate Women and Zonta on the North Shore both promoting the work of UN Women in challenging violence against women in the Pacific. Also on the day are a Zonta Club of Auckland lunchtime event celebrating women’s achievements and an NZEI evening event promoting the need to be bold for change. There are further events throughout the week including one on 10th March organised by Shakti and on 11th March events organised by the Disabled Women’s Forum and the Auckland Women’s Centre. At all these events we will be promoting our Community Conference on 8th April which is focused on action to achieve a gender equal NZ.

NCW Auckland’s Community Conference is open to all. We will have contributions from Lizzie Marvelly, Dr. Jackie Blue (NZ Human Rights Commission), Louise Nicholas, Prue Kapua (Te Ropu Wahine MÄori Toko i te Ora - MÄori Women's Welfare League) and Greer Rasmussen (Generation Zero Auckland). This will be followed by workshops looking at specific actions we can take to progress gender equality in Auckland.

We are encouraging members of the Auckland community to promote equality in whatever way they can. This could involve speaking out on gender discrimination and violence on social media or in their family, community or workplace, challenging inequality when they see or hear it, and ensuring equality exists in their household by sharing chores and caring work. The national New Zealand focus for 2017 is the theme "Violence against Women: An Equality and Human Rights Violation".